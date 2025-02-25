Shah Rukh Khan Attends Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's Rumored Ex Alekha Advani's Wedding | PHOTOS
Feb 25, 2025, 09:09 PM
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding was a star-studded affair
The entire Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, attended the ceremony.
Several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, also graced the occasion.
Days after the wedding, photos of SRK and his wife Gauri with the newlyweds have gone viral
In one photo, Khan is seen conversing with Alekha and Aadar during the ceremony, which was hosted in Mumbai.
Another picture shows Khan giving Aadar a warm hug after the wedding.
Aadar and Alekha tied the knot last week in a lavish wedding ceremony on Friday (Feb 21) in Mumbai.
