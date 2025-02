As Reacher comes back with season 3 on Prime Video, WION's Shomini Sen chats up with stars Maria Sten and Sonya Cassidy about the legacy of Jack Reacher and the exciting books that author Lee Child wrote, on which the series is based. Maria and Sonya talk about how much they borrowed from the books while performing their parts in the series and why it was important to keep the fun element alive throughout the thriller series.