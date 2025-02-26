Bollywood actor Govinda and wife Sunita seem to have hit a rough patch in their marriage, as reports suggest that the two are now contemplating divorce.

Advertisment

The couple has been married for 37 years.

What Govinda has to say about divorce rumours

With divorce rumours circulating, when Govinda was asked about the same, he told ETimes, “These are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films,” without making any mention of whether there was any truth to divorce.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, laid the blame with Sunita. He told HT City, “Sunita ji ne jo recent interviews mein baatein boli hain, yeh unn sab ka nateeja hai. Unhone zyaada bol diya hai (Sunita maam said a lot of things in recent interviews, she said too much. This is the result). And you know Govinda sir… there is friction.”

While things aren't exactly rosy between the couple, neither of the parties has taken any legal action. Govinda’s manager added, "No, they are not involved as of now. I would urge everyone to wait for a day or two.”

From Bandra to Virar, how Govinda became a star

Advertisment

Govinda’s nephew, Vinay Anand, too addressed the rumours of his uncle’s divorce with Sunita Ahuja. Vinay said, “They both are adult enough to decide whatever they feel. Baki filhal aisa kuch hoga, aisa lagta to nahi hai (For the time being, it seems that something like this will happen).” Vinay is a popular name in Bhojpuri cinema.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s nephew, actor Krushna Abhishek, rubbished these divorce rumours and said, “There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members from the family. There is nothing more to it, and Govinda is in process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it.”

‘Not possible. They will never do this’: Nephew Krushna Abhishek on Govinda and Sunita’s divorce rumours



Last month, Sunita revealed in an interview that she and Govinda are living separately. “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking, so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them.”