Trouble in paradise? If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja's marriage might be going through a rough patch. On Tuesday (Feb 25), the country got the shocking news report claiming that the two are heading for a divorce, ending their 37 years of marriage.



News of separation came after Indian news outlet ET Times reported that Sunita Ahuja had shared a "separation notice" with her husband.

A source close to the family has told ETimes, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago but there has been no movement since then. "



Amid all this, Govinda's nephew and actor Krushna Abhishek has broken his silence. Speaking to Indian Express, Krushna dismissed all the reports, saying, “Not possible. They will never do this.”



No official statement has been released by Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's team. However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said that there have been issues in the marriage.

''There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members of the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in the process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it," Sinha said.

Sunita and Govinda live separately

The reports about the divorce come after Sunita in one interview revealed that she and Govinda have been living separately.



In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita said that she lives in a separate apartment with her children and doesn't stay with Govinda.



“We have two houses—our flat and a bungalow opposite it. I stay in the flat with my temple and my kids, while Govinda often stays at the bungalow since he returns late from meetings. He enjoys talking and will sit with ten people chatting for hours, while my son, daughter, and I live together but speak very little. I feel too much talking just drains your energy,” Sunita shared.



Later interacting with paps when asked about living separately from Govinda, Sunita said that no one can separate her from her husband.