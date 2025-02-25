Preity Zinta will not tolerate any wrong words against her. On Tuesday (Feb 25), the Bollywood actress slammed a post shared by the Congress party's Kerala unit, claiming that her huge loan was written off by the BJP.



The post allegedly linked Preity with the New India Cooperative Bank Ltd. row that involved huge corruption and siphoning off of Rs 122 crore from the bank.

Preity Zinta hits back at false claims

Hitting back at the allegations that her Rs 18 crore loan had been written off, Zinta called it fake news, saying that the loan was fully paid back 10 years ago.



Re-sharing Congress Kerala post, the actress mentioned that her social media accounts are not handled by the political party BJP.

''No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images. For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future 🙏,'' she wrote.

The allegations of her social media being handled by BJP come days after she wrote a post slamming trollers about how people are so quick to judge her over her posts. In the X post, she also mentioned how people dubbed her as bhakt (follower) when she hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work.



Zinta wrote in a previously shared post, "What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian then ur an Andh Bhakt!.''

In a different post, Zinta also slammed the media for spreading misinformation about her. ''So much misinformation going around but thank god for social media and thank god for X ! All through my career I have seen so many so respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise. I have also gone to court and spent a tonne of money fighting cases that go on & on & on,'' she wrote.

What did Congress Kerala write on X?

On Tuesday, the official account of the Kerala unit of Congress shared a post claiming that Preity Zinta gave her social media accounts to the BJP and got an Rs 18 crore loan written off.



''She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money,'' said Congress Kerala unit on its X handle @INCKerala.

Good to know you're managing your own account, unlike other celebs who have handed theirs over to the notorious IT cell.



Thanks for the clarification, @realpreityzinta regarding your loan position. We are glad to accept mistakes if we have made any.



However, after Zinta's post, Congress Kerala thanked the actress for the clarification and said that they are 'willing to accept mistakes if we have made any.'



''Thanks for the clarification, @realpreityzinta regarding your loan position. We are glad to accept mistakes if we have made any. We shared the news as reported by media outlets.''