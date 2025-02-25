Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are reportedly heading for a divorce. The couple has been married for 37 years. While an official confirmation from the two is awaited, media reports state that there have been cracks in the marriage for a while.



During an interview, Sunita admitted that she and her husband have been staying in separate houses. Revealing that the two have diverse personalities, the actor's wife alleged that Govinda is “fond of stupid people", while she likes to preserve her energy and meditate.

Sunita Ahuja on her marriage to Govinda

Sunita Ahuja appeared on the YouTube show Curly Tales and said she prefers talking less and saving her energy from stupid people.



"I like to talk less because I don’t like to waste my energy on stupid people. However, Govinda is very fond of stupid people. He sits with four stupid people, and then they talk nonsense, which I don’t like. I prefer spending my energy meditating and praying," she said.



Govinda has been linked to several actresses in the past. Sunita had previously stated how she would protect her peace when the linkup rumours would circulate.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunita had said, “Dil par patthar rakhna padta hai kyunki kabhi yahan link up, kabhi wahan. But often, he would be working non-stop, so time hi nahi tha affair karne ka. Ab woh kaam nahi kar raha hai, toh mujhe insecurity hai kahi affair na kar le. 60 ke baad log sathiya jaate hain! (I have to harden my heart because sometimes there are link-up rumors here, sometimes there. But often, he would be working non-stop, so he never had time for an affair. Now that he’s not working, I feel insecure that he might have one. People tend to lose their senses after 60)."

Speculations around Govinda-Sunita Ahuja’s divorce

Several reports suggest that the two have had disagreements for a long time and have different lifestyles. Rumours also suggest that Govinda’s closeness to a Marathi actress was also a contributing factor.

Speculations around divorce started when during Valentine's Day, Sunita chose to pose with her son Yashvradhan Ahuja for the paps. When she was asked about the whereabouts of the actor, she replied, "Sir apne Valentine ke saath hai (Sir is with his Valentine.)"

Sunita is known for her sense of humour and witty replies and is often seen joking with the paps. She soon also clarified and said, "Aisa waisa kuch mat samajhna. Wo apne kaam se bohot pyaar karte hai na, to kaam unka valentine hai." (Don't think otherwise. He loves his work a lot and so work is his Valentine.)

