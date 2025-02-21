Actor Preity Zinta is expressing her disappointment! On Friday (Feb 21), Zinta put her views forward about how people on social media are so quick to judge. Taking to X, the actress wrote how she has often come under the radar of people over her posts and views.

In a lengthy post, Zinta shared how people are so cynical on the online platform as she went on to share the different reactions she has got over her different posts, whether it was related to AI Bot or even when she praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Preity Zinta hits back at trolls!

Zinta wrote about the time when she shared about her first chat with an AI Bot. Many considered it as a paid promotion. However, later when she appreciated PM Modi, many dubbed her as bhakt (follower).

What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 21, 2025

In a post shared on X, Zinta wrote, "What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian then ur an Andh Bhakt!.''

She added, ''Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are and not who we think they should be! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other. ''

Concluding the post, the actress mentioned her husband and wrote, ''Now don’t ask me why I married Gene? I married him cuz I love him kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai samjhe. If you know you know...Ting (sic).”

Zinta tied the knot with Gene in 2016 in Los Angeles. The couple are parents to twins, a boy Jai and a girl Gia. The couple welcomed their kids via surrogacy, on November 11, 2021.

Zinta's post garnered a variety of reactions from the netizens.

One user wrote, ''This negativity and cynicism is the product of continuous neglect of our mental and spiritual self. It also comes due to the fact that we have become totally oblivious of our roots and values. ''

Wait .. how did the post turn from SM to religion to PM to… your love story .. 😛..



Whatever it is, I am your big fan. You are one woman in Bollywood I respect, because you have the guts to take a stand and stick with it — sanatandes0731 (@sanatanrashtr11) February 21, 2025

Another user wrote, ''This tweet feels like four separate tweets mashed together, It started with a reality check, then jumped to social media hate, then to a polarized society, and somehow ended with love for the husband.''

I think it started with people criticising their PM getting labelled as anti-national. Astonished how you managed to selectively pick the examples. — Agni Tripathi (@authorAgni) February 21, 2025

Preity, who has worked in some of Bollywood's most famous movies, has been away from acting for over years now. However, the actress is set to make her acting comeback with Lahore 1947, which also stars Sunny Deol.