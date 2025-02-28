Crazxy Movie Review: In Crazxy, Sohum Shah takes the driving seat and the entire movie happens—this is the shortest and crispiest explanation I can give for a film that would have gripped your attention better on paper than on celluloid.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, this road thriller picks up speed in some parts and stays neutral in others. Now, it depends on you on how much you can tolerate Shah’s face and his car (and the best edge-of-the-seat thriller you have watched.) If you have the patience, you might give this movie a try.

The Plot (Crazxy Movie)

Set in Gurgaon and other parts of Delhi-NCR, the movie revolves around Dr Abhimanyu (Sohum Shah), the head surgeon and best doctor at his hospital. However, if we had to describe Abhimanyu's life, it would be a total mess.

The doctor, who comes off as snooty and arrogant, has been sued by a patient's family for a surgery gone wrong, putting his career on the verge of collapse. To settle the case out of court, Abhimanyu agrees to pay the family Rs 50 million.

The movie starts with him getting into his car with a bag full of money, heading to the hospital. However, what he thought would be a quick ride turns into a rollercoaster journey he never saw coming.

Soon after he gets into his Range Rover, Abhimanyu receives a call from an unknown number informing him that his daughter has been kidnapped. The ransom? Rs 50 million - the exact amount he was about to pay the patient’s family. The kidnapper gives Abhimanyu time until sunset to pay him, and within this limited time, he juggles with multiple people as he's stuck in a loop of phone calls: from dealing with his ex and regretting that he never truly loved his daughter, who has Down syndrome, to having sweet conversations with his current girlfriend, his boss, his lawyers, and, of course, the kidnapper.

This 90-minute movie tells the story of a man who has achieved a lot, yet has nothing to be happy about. The movie reflects a man's life, his values, and the good and bad choices.

While watching, I got the vibe of a Western thriller blended with a pulpy Bollywood psychological drama.



However, the movie fails to grip the audience's attention the way it intends. What makes it slightly more interesting are the minute details, presentation, wide camera angle and elements like his ex’s ringtone, which is a sad song with a hidden message for Abhimanyu, or the kidnapper's ringtone, the clock setting, among other things.

With metaphors embedded throughout, this so-called edge-of-the-seat thriller feels fabricated at times, failing to create the intended impact. The film heavily relies on its technical aspects, which save it in some parts. However, it stumbles in other parts.

The movie starts on an intriguing note, with scenes that hook you in and make you wonder what's next. But things don’t always unfold as expected. Some scenes are well-shot, carrying emotional depth that makes you feel for the character. Meanwhile, other moments - like when he assists his junior in a surgery over a video call - are not that impactful.

From start to finish, Sohum Shah is the only face you see, carrying the entire film on his shoulders and handling everything well, presenting different shades of his character effectively on the screen in a well-intended way.



However, at one point, things lagged, and his performance felt exaggerated and unrealistic. Additionally, the voice cast fails to add any extra depth to the film.

Crazxy or Crazy, however you pronounce it, is not your regular thriller, demanding a lot of patience from the viewer. The twists and turns sit well with the background music. However, the climax moments - without giving away any spoilers - are written with the thought that they would be a significant comment on human emotion and behaviour with a shocking element.



While they may be surprising to many, it didn't have a "wowza" factor.

You can watch Crazxy in theatres.