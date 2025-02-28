Actor Jack Lowden, best known for his role in Apple TV's spy thriller series Slow Horses, is currently the rumoured front-runner for the role of James Bond.

Recent news that Amazon Studios has gained creative control of the iconic franchise from long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for a whopping £1 billion ($1.25bn) has been met with mixed reception.

The new 007?

According to Oddspedia spokesperson Shing Mon Chung, "Jack Lowden's surge to 8/1 has stirred fresh excitement among Bond watchers. As the only Scot in the running, he could bring the franchise back to its roots, evoking the legacy of Sean Connery's iconic run."

Jack Lowden has also appeared in Fighting with My Family, Capone, Benediction and Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Other contenders for the role

So far, several big names have been considered for the part, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. However, the studio’s decision to consider a lesser-known actor aligns with past casting choices; all the actors who have portrayed the iconic spy only rose to stardom after securing the role.

The future of the James Bond franchise

The James Bond franchise has been stuck in limbo since the release of 2021’s No Time to Die, which marked Daniel Craig's final outing as 007. The franchise has been searching for his replacement and a director to revitalise the five-decade-long film series.

While it remains to be seen which actor will finally end up playing the iconic British spy, we do know that with Amazon at the helm, the next instalment in the James Bond franchise will finally get rolling.

