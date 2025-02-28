James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Following fans’ positive reactions to its teaser, the film has already generated significant buzz. A rough cut was test-screened internally in December 2024, and it received mixed reactions.

Advertisment

Also Read: Ne Zha 2: The blockbuster en route to becoming first animated movie to cross $2 billion

Warner Bros. executives praise new cut

As the film nears release, a new cut has been screened to Warner Bros. executives, and reactions have been extremely positive. According to insider Jeff Sneider, many praised its lighter tone and humour.

Advertisment

Also Read: Oscar winning actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in Santa Fe home

This suggests that Gunn’s Superman may have a tone similar to his Guardians of the Galaxy films, blending action, heart, and humour.

A fresh take on Superman’s story

Advertisment

Unlike previous adaptations, this Superman film will not be an origin story. Instead, it will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis.

Also Read: Marvel plans to turn Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series into yearly event

The cast features David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film will also introduce other DC heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, setting the stage for future DCU projects.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

The ensemble cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

Also Read: Shocking details! Matthew Perry was given 27 shots of ketamine before his death, new doc claims