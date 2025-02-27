Marvel’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has become a breakout hit, offering a fresh take on Peter Parker’s story. The show currently boasts an impressive 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, further cementing its popularity.

Renewed for two more seasons

Ahead of its season one finale, Marvel Television has officially renewed the series for two more seasons. Set in an alternate timeline from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the show follows a young Peter Parker, who is mentored by Norman Osborn, also known as the Green Goblin.

Marvel plans to make the show an annual event

In a recent interview with Collider, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, revealed that the studio plans to make the show an annual event, with new seasons released every year.

"We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it. What usually happens, as you know, in animation is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in Friendly," Winderbaum shared. "We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2, but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully."

This means Marvel fans won’t have to wait until 2026, as they do for X-Men '97 season two, to see more of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The cast

The show features an impressive voice cast, including Hudson Thames, Kari Wahlgren, Grace Song, Eugene Byrd, Zeno Robinson, and Colman Domingo.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is currently streaming on Disney+.

