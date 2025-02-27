X-Men '97 has become a breakout hit for Marvel, winning over both critics and fans. The animated series currently holds a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was the fifth most-watched show on Disney+, surpassing a billion minutes viewed.

Advertisment

Also Read: James Gunn wishes Peacemaker actor Happy Birthday with BTS pic from season 2

What is X-Men '97 about?

The show is a revival of the beloved 90s series X-Men: The Animated Series. It follows the X-Men, now led by Scott Summers (Cyclops) and mentored by Magneto, who has taken over following the death of Charles Xavier.

Advertisment

The first season aired in 2024 and features an ensemble voice cast including Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, J. P. Karliak, and Lenore Zann.

Also Read: Kathleen Kennedy not stepping down as Lucasfilm President

When is season 2 coming out?

Advertisment

In a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum revealed that the second season is currently in development and will premiere in 2026.

"Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is going to be in ‘26. We're working on it now. It's exciting. That world of the ‘90s is just… Honestly, Steve, I can't believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place," Winderbaum shared.

Also Read: Why Christopher Nolan walked away from directing James Bond

Fans of the X-Men will have to wait until 2026 to see the next chapter of their favourite superhero team.

The first season of X-Men '97 is currently streaming on Disney+.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Host Conan O'Brien offers sneak peek into the ceremony