A recent report suggesting that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy would be stepping down has been refuted. Kennedy has served as president of the company since it was acquired by Disney in 2012. Lucasfilm is responsible for the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

Kennedy's tenure started strong with the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed over $2 billion worldwide. However, its sequels, The Last Jedi ($1.3 billion) and The Rise of Skywalker ($1 billion), received mixed reactions and saw diminishing box office returns.

This, along with the poor reception of several Star Wars spin-offs, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as the failure of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, has led to calls from fans for Kennedy’s resignation.

Report denies resignation rumours

A new CNN report states that Kennedy will not be stepping down, and if she does, the announcement will be made publicly. For now, rumours of her departure seem unfounded.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm is hoping to turn things around and win back fans with the release of the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film, based on The Mandalorian series, one of the few Star Wars projects in recent years to receive a consistently positive reception from critics and fans.

What is The Mandalorian & Grogu about?

The film follows the adventures of Mandalorian mercenary Din Djarin and his ward, Grogu, a Force-sensitive alien baby, as they embark on a dangerous mission.

The movie is directed by Jon Favreau, with a screenplay written by Favreau and Dave Filoni. It stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, with rumoured cameos from some of the franchise’s iconic characters.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to hit cinemas on 22 May 2026.

