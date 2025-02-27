James Gunn took to social media to wish Peacemaker actor Steve Agee a happy birthday, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the upcoming second season. Agee plays cynical A.R.G.U.S. (a secret government agency that monitors and supports metahumans) agent John Economos, who is forced to work with Peacemaker after the events of The Suicide Squad (2021).

Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite characters, John Economos, created by John Ostrander and Luke McDonnell. And in a strange coincidence today also happens to be the birthday of the actor who plays him, my pal Steve Agee.



Here he is in Season Two of #Peacemaker, out in… pic.twitter.com/jH696zNc7M — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2025

What is Peacemaker about?

The series is a spin-off of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and focuses on mercenary Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, played by John Cena. Peacemaker has a twisted sense of justice and believes in achieving peace at any cost.

The first season follows Peacemaker and his teammates from A.R.G.U.S. as they attempt to stop an alien invasion. The series was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the most-watched shows on Max.

Peacemaker season 2

While plot details remain under wraps, we do know that actor Frank Grillo will be making his live-action DCU debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the show. The actor previously voiced the character in the animated superhero series Creature Commandos.

Although the second season will be the first set in the newly formed DCU, James Gunn has stated that the events of Season 1 remain canon, except for anything involving the DC Extended Universe's Justice League.

Season 2 cast and release date

The main cast of Peacemaker includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez.

The second season of Peacemaker will premiere on Max in August 2025.

