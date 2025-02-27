Hollywood icon Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home. Hackman was 95, and Arakawa was 63. According to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, their bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

There is no immediate indication of foul play, according to authorities, but an investigation into the couple's deaths has been launched.

Hackman’s rise to stardom

Born on 30 January 1930, Hackman’s first credited role was in the 1964 film Lilith. His big break came with his portrayal of Buck Barrow in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde. However, it was his performance in the 1971 film The French Connection that solidified his stardom.

A Hollywood icon

Hackman’s career spanned over six decades, earning him two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, two BAFTA Awards, and a SAG Award. He retired from acting in 2004, with his final film being the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport.

Throughout his career, Hackman starred in numerous classics, including The French Connection (1971), for which he won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Bonnie and Clyde (1967), I Never Sang for My Father (1970), and Mississippi Burning (1988). He won his second Oscar for his performance in the 1992 film Unforgiven.

Widely considered one of the most influential actors of the 20th century, Hackman was greatly admired by his contemporaries, such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Dustin Hoffman.

Personal life and legacy

Hackman married pianist Betsy Arakawa in 1991, and they had been married for 34 years.

His passing marks the end of an era in Hollywood, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and a profound influence on the film industry.

