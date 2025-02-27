The details surrounding Matthew Perry's tragic death continue to emerge. A new documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, has revealed the amount of ketamine the Friends star took before his death.

As per the new documentary, Perry received 27 shots of ketamine in his three final days, leading up to his death on Oct 28, 2023.



Released Tuesday on Peacock, in the new documentary, U.S. attorney Martin Estrada reveals key details about Perry's final days.

Estrada, who was in charge of investigations, says that Perry had received 27 doses of ketamine from "people who should have known much better".



“Allegedly, you have Dr. [Salvador] Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof,” says Estrada, as per PEOPLE.

Estrada also said that Dr. Plasencia "had numerous red flags that were flashing in front of him," yet he allegedly continued to inject Perry.



The officer also revealed that Dr. Plasencia used to meet Perry in different locations to provide ketamine.



“On one occasion, they meet in a parking lot in Long Beach, and he administers, in the back of a car, ketamine. Doctors are not supposed to inject people in the back of parking lots,” Estrada reveals.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Estrada said that Dr. Plasencia saw this as an opportunity to make a lot of money.

Matthew Perry's death

The Friends star was found dead in his jacuzzi in southern California in October 2023. Later, it was revealed that he died of “acute effects" of ketamine that eventually killed him.



Five people, including Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who gave the last dose of the drug to him, were charged in connection with the death of the star.