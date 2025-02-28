The highly anticipated Shrek 5 has finally released its first teaser, marking the franchise’s return to the big screen after nearly 16 years. The teaser, though brief, offers a nostalgic look at an older Shrek and Donkey using the magic mirror.

Zendaya joins the cast as Felicia

One of the biggest surprises in the teaser was the introduction of Shrek’s daughter, Felicia, voiced by Zendaya. The actress, known for her roles in Dune, Euphoria and Christopher Nolan's upcoming Odyssey, adds another major project to her already packed schedule.

A look back at the Shrek franchise

The first Shrek film debuted in 2001, set in the Kingdom of Far Far Away. It follows the adventures of the ogre Shrek (Mike Myers), whose peaceful swamp life is disrupted when he is tasked with rescuing Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz).

The franchise, known for its parody and satire of classic fairy tales and Disney tropes, went on to spawn three sequels: Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010). It also led to two Puss in Boots spinoff movies, with the most recent entry, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), being both a critical and commercial success. The movie also teased the possibility of Shrek 5.

Production and cast

Shrek 5 is directed by franchise veterans Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, with a script by Michael McCullers. The voice cast includes returning stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, alongside new addition Zendaya.

Shrek 5 will be hitting the big screen on December 23, 2026.

