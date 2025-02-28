Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be a revival of the fan-favourite and critically acclaimed Netflix series. Fans are eager to see if the new show can match the quality of the original, and Marvel seems confident, production has already begun on a second season, and there are plans for a third.

What's Daredevil about?

The series follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the blind vigilante known as Daredevil, as he takes on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

The show brings back several familiar faces, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson.

Alongside the returning cast, Daredevil: Born Again will also feature Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl.

Strong early reactions

Early reactions to Daredevil: Born Again have now surfaced and are generating excitement among Marvel fans. The series is created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, with Scardapane serving as showrunner.

I've watched #DaredevilBornAgain, and it’s nothing short of sorcery. What Disney+ has crafted is sheer magic within an episodic format. Brutal, captivating, and utterly defying every expectation I had for the series. Buckle up, because you’re in for one hell of a ride. pic.twitter.com/8fb3yZ3OvY — Erin with an eeeeeeee (@erinemaxwell) February 27, 2025

The first two episodes of #DaredevilBornAgain are very strong. The initial reactions were (unsurprisingly) a little hyperbolic, but it does feel like a continuation of the Netflix show in many ways. It's also just as violent... Seriously, they did not hold back. pic.twitter.com/r3AseOD1KT — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) February 27, 2025

Two episodes into #DaredevilBornAgain and it's killer! It comes out the gate screaming at the same level as its predecessor with a gripping story and incredible performances by all. Feels good to be back! On to episode three. pic.twitter.com/SQeXe1pu4B — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) February 27, 2025

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN is AWESOME! Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio perfectly bring back Matt Murdock and Kingpin again. The action is BRUTAL as ever. The story is already captivating within its first two episodes and I'm excited for what's to come! #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/oXsIcGiNdx — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) February 27, 2025

Watched the first two episodes of #DaredevilBornAgain. It’s taking full advantage of its official MCU status in some interesting ways while not losing complete sight of its old self, and I’m interested to see what’s next. pic.twitter.com/PFzdBLLh5N — Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) February 28, 2025

DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN is 1 raw, brutal, & bloody return 4 Matt Murdock. D’Onofrio increased Fisk’s sinister aura as the mayor. Cox is as formidable & charming as ever. Together they’re explosive! It feels damn good to be back on the streets with Red @Daredevil #daredevilbornagain pic.twitter.com/GZyxOyi4hN — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) February 27, 2025

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on 4 March 2025.

