Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be a revival of the fan-favourite and critically acclaimed Netflix series. Fans are eager to see if the new show can match the quality of the original, and Marvel seems confident, production has already begun on a second season, and there are plans for a third.

What's Daredevil about?

The series follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the blind vigilante known as Daredevil, as he takes on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

The show brings back several familiar faces, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson.

Alongside the returning cast, Daredevil: Born Again will also feature Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl.

Strong early reactions

Early reactions to Daredevil: Born Again have now surfaced and are generating excitement among Marvel fans. The series is created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, with Scardapane serving as showrunner.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on 4 March 2025.

