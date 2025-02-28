James Gunn has shared the first look at the upcoming DCU series Lanterns. The series focuses on Green Lantern Hal Jordan and recruit John Stewart as they investigate a murder on Earth.

The series has been in development since 2019 and was originally part of the now-cancelled DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It faced multiple delays until James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios in 2022.

Excited that #Lanterns is now in production. DC Studios’ new show for @HBO and Max, from creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, & @TomKingTK, starring Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre, is something really special. @StreamOnMax @dcofficial pic.twitter.com/fODPG3MF1c — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2025

The Green Lantern Corps

In the comics, the Green Lanterns are members of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic law enforcement agency. Each Lantern possesses a power ring that grants them extraordinary abilities, with the rings powered by the wearer’s willpower.

The series will be a detective story set on Earth, where veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and his new recruit John Stewart are tasked with investigating a murder.

A possible connection to Superman?

The upcoming Superman movie will also feature a Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion. In Green Lantern lore, new recruits are not chosen by their peers but by the rings themselves. If a Green Lantern dies, their ring seeks out a new, worthy candidate.

Noting this bowl is a touch down. 🌎❤️ #Superman - only in theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/0GxnOoocZu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2025

This has led to speculation that Guy Gardner may be killed either in Superman or in the first episode of Lanterns, leading to John Stewart being chosen as the next Green Lantern and becoming Hal Jordan's trainee.

Filming and release

The series is currently being filmed in Los Angeles and is expected to wrap up in July. The cast includes Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen.

Lanterns will consist of eight episodes and is expected to premiere on Max in early 2026.

