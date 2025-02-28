Fans of the Supernatural TV series are in for a treat as Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will be joining Jensen Ackles in the fifth season of Amazon's The Boys. The announcement came via social media, accompanied by a fun video featuring the trio.

Advertisment

A Supernatural reunion

Advertisment

The three actors previously worked together on the hit series Supernatural, which was also created by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles played brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, who hunted demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings. Misha Collins portrayed the angel Castiel.

Also Read: Oscar winning actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in Santa Fe home

While the roles that Collins and Padalecki will play in The Boys season five remain unknown, it has been confirmed that Ackles will reprise his role as Soldier Boy, and the trio will share scenes together.

Advertisment

Eric Kripke has a history of casting former Supernatural actors in The Boys. Jim Beaver, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Rob Benedict have all made appearances in the series.

Also Read: Slow Horses star Jack Lowden rumoured to be a frontrunner for Amazon's James Bond

About The Boys

The Boys follows a group of vigilantes who take on corrupt and dangerous superheroes, who are created and controlled by the powerful pharmaceutical company Vought. The series is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

A critical hit, The Boys is one of the most-watched shows on Prime Video. It has also spawned two spin-off series: Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Also Read: Early reactions for Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again are here

Cast and release date

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara.

The fifth season of The Boys does not yet have an official release date but is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2026.

Also Read: Malayalam investigation thriller Officer on Duty gets OTT release date