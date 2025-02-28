The Malayalam investigation thriller Officer on Duty is still going strong at the box office. The film has grossed over ₹30 crores ($3.43 million) since its release on 20 February. It has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences.

Impressive box office performance

On its eighth day at the box office, Officer on Duty saw a 13 per cent surge in collections, earning a net ₹1.81 crores ($20k) in India. This brings its total net domestic earnings to ₹14.24 crores ($1.6 million). The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹16 crores ($1.83 million).

OTT release on Netflix

The film’s OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix, and it is expected to debut on the streaming platform on 20 March 2025.

A strong creative team

Officer on Duty marks the directorial debut of Jithu Ashraf, with a script written by National Award winner Shahi Kabir. The cinematography was handled by Roby Varghese Raj, with editing by Chaman Chakko and music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Plot and cast

The story follows recently demoted police officer Harishankar (played by Kunchako Boban), whose routine investigation into a chain-snatching case leads him to uncover a series of brutal murders.

The film boasts an ensemble supporting cast, including Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Meenakshi Anoop, Unni Lalu, Srikant Murali, and Raghunath Paleri.

With strong word of mouth and increasing collections, Officer on Duty continues to perform well in theatres.

