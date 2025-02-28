{{ primary_category.name }}
The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
This year, the Academy Awards will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and Hulu.
In India, the Oscars will air on March 3, 2025, starting at 5:30 a.m. IST. Indian viewers can watch the live broadcast on Star Movies and JioHotstar.
Comedian Conan O'Brien will take over hosting duties from Jimmy Kimmel. He has previously hosted in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024 and will pass the torch to O’Brien for this year’s ceremony.
It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, and stars from around the world will grace the stage to present the prestigious golden statuettes. Here’s the list of celebrity presenters this year: Harrison Ford, Cillian Murphy, Amy Poehler Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown.
Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez is leading the race with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. Other films dominating the Academy Awards this year include Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, both securing nominations in major categories.
