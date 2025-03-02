Harrison Ford will no longer present at the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Earlier announced as one of the prominent names who will be seen presenting an award at the Oscars stage, veteran star Harrison Ford has stepped away owing to health issues.

The 97th Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 2 (March 3 in India) with The Academy honouring the best of cinema all over the world.

As for Harrison Ford, the 82-year-old actors is said to have been diagnosed with shingles which is a “viral infection that causes a painful rash,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

The other names announced for Oscars presenters remain the same with past winners also being up for the role. From Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Emma Stone (Poor Things), (La La Land), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) to Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), these actors will all present an award. Additional confirmed presenters this year include Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Connie Nielsen and Lily-Rose Depp.

Earlier this month, Harrison Ford attended the Captain America: Brave New World and 1923 season two in Los Angeles. On the 1923 red carpet, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I love the viscerality of it, I love the physical nature of the storytelling, I love being in natural circumstances, he said. “[It’s] a kind of old-fashioned movie-making mostly, no CGI or very little CGI — a little something to sweeten the location. But it’s really essential, old-time storytelling and I love working with this kind of material.”

The Oscars 2025 will have Conan O’Brien as its host for the evening. The show will take place at the Dolby Theatre.