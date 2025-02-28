It’s time for cinema’s biggest night—the Oscars! As we prepare to wrap up another exciting award season, cinephiles worldwide eagerly await the starry spectacle of the Academy Awards.

What to expect from the 2025 ceremony? The night promises memorable moments, from new nominees and returning stars to dazzling performances, political jibes, and, after hours of anticipation, the announcement of the biggest awards of the night.

As Hollywood gears up for its most prestigious event, here’s everything you need to know about the 97th Academy Awards.

Where Will the Oscars 2025 Be Held?

The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

What Time Do the Oscars 2025 Start & Where to Watch?

This year, the Academy Awards will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and Hulu.

How to Watch the Oscars 2025 in India?

In India, the Oscars will air on March 3, 2025, starting 5:30 a.m. IST. Indian viewers can watch the live broadcast on Star Movies and JioHotstar.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 Oscars?

Comedian Conan O'Brien will take over hosting duties from Jimmy Kimmel. He has previously hosted in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024 and will pass the torch to O’Brien for this year’s ceremony.

In his own signature humorous style, O’Brien quipped: "America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."

Who is presenting the awards?

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, and stars from around the world will grace the stage to present the prestigious golden statuettes. Here’s the list of celebrity presenters this year: Harrison Ford, Cillian Murphy, Amy Poehler Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey, along with Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg.

Who is nominated at the 2025 Oscars?

Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez is leading the race with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. Other films dominating the Academy Awards this year include Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, both securing nominations in major categories.