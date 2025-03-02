The countdown for the Oscars 2025 has begun! The 97th Academy Awards will begin in a few hours, and the world will witness the biggest night in cinema, with some of the most famous showbiz stars stepping out in their best fashion to attend the most coveted award ceremony of the year.



The star-studded event will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 2. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

As the world gears up for the glamorous night, we have compiled all the details for Indian cinephiles on when, where, and how to watch the event.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2025 in India

In India, the Oscars will stream on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST. The awards show can be watched live on Star Movies Select and Star Movies.



Viewers can also watch the ceremony on Jio Hotstar, where it will be live-streamed.

​India's Anuja at the Oscars 2025

Indian fans only have one film that they can root for, which is Anuja. The India film, backed by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, found a nomination in the Best Live Action Short category.

Who is hosting?

The prestigious award ceremony will be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien. This will be the first time O'Brien will host the Oscars.

The presenters?

Besides the nominees, the guests who will be walking up to the stage to present the trophy will be Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Selena Gomez, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sterling K. Brown.



Last year's big winners, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy, will also hand out the trophies.

Who all are performing?

The musical performances that the viewers will see are Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande.