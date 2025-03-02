Oscars 2025: It was a full house at the Chanel’s 16th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner as celebrities attended the show, hours before the official Academy Awards ceremony.

Advertisment

Turning up in their chic Chanel outfits, there was Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Elle Fanning and others who made it to the pre-Oscars party at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Kim Kardashain looked like a barbie

Kim Kardashian surprised everyone as she walked the carpet as an all-black Barbie with her long hair done with bows and ribbons. She wore a corset-style mini dress in black with a long sheer skirt underneath.

Advertisment

She did her hair in middle-parted ponytail which had bows in black.

Kim Kardashian’s attendance was followed by oscar nominated actress Demi Moore who turned heads in a striking black and white tweed suit with delicate floral designs. The chic Chanel ensemble, featured a structured blazer and matching knee-length shorts.

Advertisment

Then came Lily-Rose Depp in a stunning white dress featuring delicate, cascading ruffles of sheer tulle. There was also Elle Fanning in an elegant, shimmering half-top blue mini-dress with gold lining. She accessorised with black tights and black heels while wearing her golden locks loose with flipped ends.

Other celebrities at the Oscars party was Dakota Fanning, Riley Keough, Lupita Nyong'o, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, Sebastian Stan, Regé-Jean Page, singer Miguel, Jeff Goldblum, Georgina Chapman and many others.

Oscars 2025 ceremony

This will be the 97th year of Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O'Brien will make his debut as Oscars host this year.

Among the nominees, Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with 13, including for best picture, actress, supporting actress, director, adapted screenplay and original song.

The Brutalist landed in second place with 10 nominations, including for best picture, director, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, and original screenplay.