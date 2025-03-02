Less than 24 hours for the Oscars ceremony and we spotted Hollywood A-listers enjoying time with each other sporting their casual wear as they rehearsed at the Academy Awards stage. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Elle Fanning, Samuel L Jackson and many others were spotted at the Oscars venue aka the Dolby Theatre.

Advertisment

The actors came out in a de-glam avatar sporting spectacles, slick hair tied in buns, pajamas, denims and sneakers. Each of the actors kept a makeup free look and loitered around the stage while interacting with each other.

Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson rehearse

We couldn’t take our eyes off Selena Gomez who looked stunning in a black top and jeans which she accessorised with a gold and black belt. She held an Oscar in her hand as spoke into the mic. Scarlett Johansson also kept it casual in a cream sweatshirt and gold necklaces with hair tied up in a messy do.

Advertisment

Rachel Zegler looked cute in a mesh top and Lily Rose Depp turned up in a simple black T-shirt. Check out the pictures here:

In another sighting, Emma Stone was also casually dressed in a brown shirt jacket, white T-shirt and jeans. On the Oscars stage, she mimicked walking to the microphone in high heels before immediately flubbing her lines.

Advertisment

Here's why Harrison Ford will not be presenting at Oscars 2025

There were other stars too who came for the rehearsal like Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown, Ana de Armas, Goldie Hawn and Miles Teller. They all made their way to Hollywood to practice their lines, walk in their show heels and find their marks.

Angelina Jolie's kiss to Will Smith's slap: Most controversial Oscars moments

Oscars ceremony will run live on March 2 (March 3 in India).