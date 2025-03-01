Angelina Jolie's kiss to Will Smith's slap: Most controversial Oscars moments

5 /7

And the best picture goes to... oops

The most memorable moment in recent Oscars history happened in 2017, when the Academy's top prize was briefly handed to dreamy musical "La La Land," when coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" was the actual winner. It turns out accountants for PricewaterhouseCoopers, the firm responsible for tabulating and safeguarding Oscar votes and results, had handed presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope. They ended up with a duplicate of the best actress envelope -- a prize that went to Emma Stone for "La La Land" -- instead of the one that had "Moonlight" winning for best picture. The embarrassing mix-up, the worst snafu in the history of the Academy Awards, came to be known as "Envelopegate." "It was a heartbreaking fiasco," Entertainment Weekly critic Jeff Jensen wrote at the time. "You felt embarrassed for Dunaway and Beatty, who clearly knew something was amiss when he opened the envelope but didn't know how to proceed."