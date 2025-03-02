Legendary musician Billy Joel recently gave his fans a scare after he fell mid-performance during his concert at Mohegan Sun in Montville, Connecticut. Billy Joel. 75, was in the middle of performing his 1980 hit song “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” when he lost his balance and fell on the stage.

In videos that have now surfaced on the internet, Billy Joel is seen playfully twirling his microphone stand before tossing it towards the crowd. As he moved, he lost his balance and stumbled. He then fell on his side before rolling on his back on the stage.

Luckily Joel found his footing and quickly got back up. Billy remarkably didn’t suffer any injuries and was able to continue his performance.

Billy competed the song and then played one more track before wrapping up the night.

Fans express concern for Billy Joel post fall on stage

He might seem fine but his fans expressed their concern for his health on social media. Netizens started threads on how the singer should be taking care of himself.

Netizens flooded their concerns with one writing, “Oh my gosh, he looks like he was hurt.” Another wrote, “That fall at the end had me worried. I saw him a couple of years ago, and he’s still got it… sounds great and he’s having a great time… maybe just stay on your two feet, Billy.”

Another wrote, Dangerous fall being 75.”

Billy Joel’s fall comes just weeks after he canceled a Florida concert in January due to an undisclosed “medical procedure.”

His current tour is scheduled to continue through November 2025, with new dates recently added.