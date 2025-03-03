James Bond Oscars 2025 | The 97th Academy Awards paid a special tribute to the James Bond films at this year’s ceremony. The tribute honoured long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who received honorary Oscars at the 15th Governors Awards this year.

Halle Berry presents the tribute

The tribute was presented by Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, who played Bond girl Jinx in the 2002 film Die Another Day. Margaret Qualley performed a dance set to the iconic 007 theme song. This was followed by musical performances from Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye, who sang original theme songs from the franchise.

Celebrating six decades of James Bond

The tribute celebrated the 60-year legacy of the iconic franchise, which began in 1962 with Dr. No. Over its 26 films, six Bond songs have been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, with three winning. Skyfall by Adele, Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith, and No Time to Die by Billie Eilish all took home the prestigious award.

Amazon Studios takes creative control

Recently, Amazon Studios gained creative control of the franchise from producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in a deal worth £1 billion ($1.25 billion), a move that has received mixed reactions.

The James Bond series has been in limbo since the release of 2021’s No Time to Die, which marked Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. The franchise is currently searching for his replacement and a director to revitalise the six-decade-long film series.

