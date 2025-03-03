Oscars 2025: In a big suprise to Indians, Oscars host Conan O'Brien just greeted people tuned in from India with a namaste. Speaking for the first time in Hindi publicly, Conan who happens to be first time Oscars host, gave a shoutout to India.

He said, all people who speak to Hindi and watching from India, "greetings". "It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars," he said with folded hands.

Here's what some Indians who are up to watch the Oscars early morning thought about his Hindi accent:

Tf did Conan say in Hindi? I couldn’t understand a single word- — shubhayan (@shubhayanbose) March 3, 2025

Conan speaking Hindi just sounded like an alien language 😭 Did they not get him a proper language trainer or something LMAO, he butchered it — theotherTS 🦋//TAYRONTO N4&N6🥹 (@theother_ts) March 3, 2025

Conan O'Brien just made serious enemies in Tamil Nadu by addressing India and speaking in Hindi. — Ray the PantherJag @ MFF (@ray_pantherjag) March 3, 2025

oh conan just spoke TERRIBLE hindi. this is amazing — dhanush 🍉 (@spunchbawbII) March 3, 2025

Conan on hosting duties at Oscars for the first time

Conan O'Brien is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time. This is the 97th Academy Awards and the Oscars will close the first awards season of 2025 after honouring the best works in films, documentaries and animation in the past one year.

Conan O’Brien, opened the show with a playful reference to the body-horror film The Substance, making a dramatic entrance by appearing to emerge from star Demi Moore’s back. An announcer introduced O’Brien as a “four-time Oscar viewer,” and he quickly made light of the evening, joking with Emilia Perez actress Karla Sofía Gascón, “If you’re tweeting about the ceremony, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

He also poked fun at The Brutalist’s use of AI and the confusion surrounding Dune: Part Two.

The Academy Awards this year began with Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reuniting for a performance of “Defying Gravity.” The two stunned in their gravity-defying act in large gowns as they sang in sync to a cheering audience.

Oscars 2025 is currently streaming live on Jio Hotstar in India.