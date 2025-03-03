Ariana Grande turned heads on the Oscars red carpet in a stunning Schiaparelli gown featuring a massive peplum that cascaded into a soft, gauzy skirt. Grande is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked this year.

Update on Eternal Sunshine

Speaking to Variety, Grande provided fans with a much-needed update on the release of the deluxe edition of her album Eternal Sunshine, saying, “The next step is the next step,” and adding, “Soon means 10 days or less. I’m not allowed to use that word at this moment. … Not today. You’re so naughty. Keep your eyes peeled.”

On her Oscar nomination

Speaking about being nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Grande said, “It’s not something I ever dreamed of in my wildest dreams. The gift of my life was playing Glinda. So this part… I didn’t let my mind go this far. You don’t expect this thing. Doing the work is the gift.”

Wicked’s success

Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, is a retelling of the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. It has been nominated for an impressive ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The film has been a critical and commercial success, receiving universal praise from both audiences and critics. It has grossed over $720 million worldwide.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

