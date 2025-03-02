Oscars 2025 Live Streaming Free: Get ready for the biggest night of the year—the Oscars 2025! The 97th Academy Awards will begin in a few hours, honouring the most prolific cinematic works released in 2024.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the ceremony will be hosted for the first time by renowned comedian Conan O’Brien.

The biggest nominee of the night is the Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez, leading the list with 13 nominations in top categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, among others.

Other major nominees include Conclave, The Brutalist, Wicked, and The Substance.

Much like every year, this will be one of the most unpredictable award nights, and viewers should be prepared for surprises as the envelopes are opened on stage tomorrow.

Oscars 2025 Live streaming free: Where to watch the ceremony live for free

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC-TV starting at 7 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Other streaming platforms include Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Oscars 2025 Live streaming free in India

The ceremony will air on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 5:30 a.m. IST on Star Movies and Star Movies Select. It will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.





Oscars 2025 performers



The night will feature a performance by Oscar-nominated Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Other artists expected to perform include Doja Cat, Lisa (BLACKPINK), Queen Latifah, and Raye, among others.

Oscars 2025 nominees

Spanish-language drama Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with 13 nods, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, each with 10 nominations. Timothée Chalamet’s biographical drama A Complete Unknown is also a strong contender with eight nominations.