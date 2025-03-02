Months after an “amicable” split between former couple Chaning Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, the former was recently spotted with someone new. Channing Tatum was spotted at a pre-Oscars party on February 28 with model Inka Williams. This new update comes after only four months of breakup.

At the pre-Oscars party, Channing walked with the Australian model with their hands interlinked as they left the bash. The pre-Oscars party was hosted by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) at The Living Room.

Who is Channing Tatum's new girlfriend?

With all eyes on her, Inka Williams looked chic in a black strapless dress while Channing Tatum sported a tan coat layered over a black shirt.

Channing appeared in good spirits and kept his head up while escorting Inka Williams to the gathering.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum meanwhile broke off their engagement and split amicably. In a recent cover story for ELLE’s March issue, Zoe was asked whether the breakup affects her and how she feels about Channing’s film Blink Twice. To this, she said, “Not at all” and added, “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.”

Blink Twice is a film starring Channing Tatum which released in 2024. Zoe made her directorial debut with the film.

“Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened,” she continued. "I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Zoe Kravitz makes directorial debut with power trip thriller 'Blink Twice'

Zoe also heaped praise on Channing’s acting abilities and said that he has "a lot to offer" talent wise, and said she is "excited for people to keep witnessing that." She said, “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”

The Blink Twice collaborators first worked together when Zoe Kravitz cast Channing Tatum to play the charismatic villain in her directorial debut. They later sparked romance rumors in August 2021, when they were seen biking around New York City together. After two years of dating, Zoe and Channing got engaged in October 2023 but they split a year later because “they realised they're at different stages in life.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz end engagement after three years of relationship