Oscars Winning Movies OTT: The new batch of Oscar winners is here! Termed as cinema's biggest night, the 97th Academy Awards concluded on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Anora emerging as the big winner.



The movie, which revolves around the turbulent life of a sex worker, won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Sean Baker) and Best Actress (Mikey Madison). The Brutalist actor, Adrien Brody, won Best Actor.

This was Brody's second Oscar win after The Pianist in 2002. Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) won Oscars in the supporting roles category.



The other movies that won Oscars are Dune: Part 2 and The Substance, among others.

As the curtain falls for this year's Oscars, here we have compiled a list of Oscar-winning movies and where you can watch them online.

How you can watch Oscar-winning movies (Oscars 2025 Winning Movies OTT)

Anora (5 Oscars)

Cast: Mikey Madison, Yuriy Borisov and Mark Eydelshteyn



Available on: Zee 5



Anora is a story of a young sex worker from Brooklyn who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

The Brutalist ( 3 Oscars)

Cast: Adrian Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy and Stacy Martin.



Available on: Prime video



The movie tells the story of Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor architect Laszlo Toth, who emigrates to the United States.

Dune : Part 2 (2 Oscars)

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and others.



Available on: Jio Cinema



The dystopian drama follows the events of the second chapter of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel and revolves around Prince Paul Atriedes and his mother, Lady Jessica, who are on the run after Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's men destroy their home.

Emilia Perez (2 Oscars)

Cast: Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz and Mark Ivani.



Available on rent: Prime Video



The musical thriller tells the story that revolves around three women in Mexico, each following their dreams. The movie tells the story of a drug lord who undergoes gender-affirming surgery after faking her death in the hope of starting a new life.

Wicked ( 2 Oscars)

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum in supporting roles

Available on rent: Prime Video

The first part of the movie revolves around Glinda and Elphaba’s time together at Shiz University, where their friendship blossoms.

