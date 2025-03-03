The 97th Academy Awards' In Memoriam segment notably left out actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who was found dead in her New York City home on Wednesday, February 26. Trachtenberg was best known for her roles in Gossip Girl, EuroTrip, Harriet the Spy, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Advertisment

Also Read: Oscars 2025 highlights : Anora wins Best Picture, Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody take acting honours

Despite her omission from the live tribute, Trachtenberg was still included in the official In Memoriam database on the Academy's website.

Gene Hackman and other Hollywood legends honoured

Advertisment

Actor Morgan Freeman opened the segment with a heartfelt tribute to Gene Hackman, with whom he worked in the 1992 Western Unforgiven. Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home last week. The legendary actor won two Academy Awards for The French Connection and Unforgiven and was nominated for Bonnie and Clyde, I Never Sang for My Father and Mississippi Burning.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner bring romance to awards night

The tribute also honoured director David Lynch, who won an honorary Oscar in 2019, and British actress Maggie Smith, a two-time Oscar winner for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite.

Advertisment

Also Read: Oscars 2025 Full Winners List | Here is the complete list of winners

Additionally, the segment paid tribute to Donald Sutherland, Shelley Duvall, Gena Rowlands, James Earl Jones, Dick Pope, Jeff Baena, Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, M. Emmet Walsh, Robert Towne, Joan Plowright, and Teri Garr.

Anora dominates the 2025 Oscars

The romantic comedy-drama Anora emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: India's lone Oscar entry Anuja loses to I'm Not a Robot