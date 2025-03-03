The biggest awards night, the Oscars are here and among scores of beautiful looking people wearing running outfits for the big awards ceremony, we couldn’t stop looking at the loving exchanges between Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Timothee and Kylie were seated next to each other and kept up the heat with fuzzy hugs and kisses while looking at the show.

Timothee and Kylie entered separately as the Oscar nominated actor posed on the red carpet and waited for interviews. Kylie meanwhile headed straight to the ceremony and didn’t pose for photos.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are a sight together

Timothee is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He is the frontrunner in the category alongwith Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.

Timothee came dressed in a pale butter yellow Givenchy suit. The actor walked the carpet alongside his mother, Nicole Flender, before heading inside to reunite with Kylie. His girlfriend Kylie Jenner wore a black sequinned Miu Miu gown with cutout details.

This is not the first time that Timothee and Kylie have made awards chatter. The two have been pictured together in several awards ceremonies. They were also spotted together at Golden Globes ceremony.

About Oscars

The Academy Awards aka Oscars is the most prestigious of all awards as it closes the first awards season of the year, honouring the best works in cinema last year. The prestigious event is taking place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event has renowned late-night talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien as its host.

The Oscars is currently streaming live on Hulu and on Jio Hotstar in India.