Celebrated Indian film producer Guneet Monga attended this year’s Oscars on behalf of her short film Anuja. The film has been nominated at the 97th Academy Awards and is a frontrunner in the category.

Advertisment

Guneet Monga is not new to the Academy Awards. She previously won an Oscar for her work on 2023 documentary short film, The Elephant Whisperers.

Guneet Monga's choice of outfit for Oscars

For the Oscars ceremony this year, Guneet kept it classy in a contemporary and chic ensemble by popular Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She wore a brown metallic muted gold saree gown that she paired with a similar blazer. The saree came with a structured corset that worked as a blouse with a statement overcoat.

Advertisment

She accessorised the look with rings and cuffs. She kept the look clean with subtle makeup and her usual short hair.

Guneet shared with her Indian fans that she’s at the red carpet and posted a picture of herself on her Instagram.

Advertisment

There are reports that the designer has also designed a separate after-party outfit for Guneet, crafted from the same exquisite handwoven fabric.

About Oscars

The Academy Awards aka Oscars is the most prestigious of all awards as it closes the first awards season of the year, honouring the best works in cinema last year. The prestigious event is taking place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event has renowned late-night talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien as its host.

The Oscars is currently streaming live on Hulu and on Jio Hotstar in India.