Oscars 2025: It was a big upset for India as the lone Indian film Anuja at the Oscars this year lost the award for Best Live-Action Short Film. The film lost to I’m Not a Robot in the category.

The Dutch film I’m Not a Robot picked up an early win in the category. It won against films like A Lien (English), The Last Ranger ( English and Xhosa) and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatian).

Anuja was backed by Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga

Directed by Adam J Graves, the Hindi short film was backed by popular Indian film producer Guneet Monga and actress Priyanka Chopra. Guneet even attended the Oscars show and looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra ensemble which featured a brown metallic saree, which was also a gown, and a tailored blazer on top.

Directed by American philosopher-turned-filmmaker Graves, Anuja stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. Set in India, the film tells the poignant story of two sisters navigating a world that seeks to exploit and exclude them while they struggle to find joy and opportunity.

Anuja’s plot is centered around a garment factory in New Delhi, where a 9-year-old girl works alongside her elder sister, Palak. Caught between pursuing her education and helping her financially struggling family, she faces a pivotal decision.

Commenting on Anuja’s Oscar nod earlier, Priyanka had shared, “Anuja being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category is such an incredible moment. This film is a beautiful reminder of the power of storytelling—how it can shine a light on love, family, and resilience in the most authentic way.”

The show was hosted by Conan O’Brien who impressed everybody with lots of jokes and some political statements laced with sarcasm.