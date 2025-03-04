The Handmaid’s Tale sequel has found its co-lead as it has roped in actress Lucy Halliday in the role of Daisy.

The Handmaid’s Tale sequel is called The Testaments and is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name. It follows three protagonists — Aunt Lydia (played by Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd), Agnes (Chase Infiniti) and Daisy, a young Canadian teen whose life is turned upside down when she discovers her connection to the Republic of Gilead.

What we know about The Handmaid's Tale sequel

The sequel will show events that take place 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale will return for the last time with a new season this April. The sixth and final season will run on Hulu in April. In the final season, June played by Elizabeth is shown being pulled back into the fight to take down Gilead and Luke and Moira join the resistance. As per the official logline, “Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character.”

The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood's novel

The series comes 40 years after the Margaret Atwood novel The Handmaid’s Tale. The novel's sequel, The Testaments, was published in 2019.

The Testaments is created by Bruce Miller, who also serves as showrunner. He executive produces alongside Warren Littlefield of The Littlefield Company and Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures. MGM Television is the studio.

As for Lucy Halliday, apart from The Testaments, she was busy shooting for James McAvoy’s California Schemin.