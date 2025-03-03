Oscars 2025: All the snubs and surprises of the night - Demi Moore's loss, Anora sweeps

Emilia Pérez snubbed!
The biggest nominee of the night, the Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez, led the race with 13 nominations in major categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. However, it was largely snubbed, winning only two awards.
Snubbed - Where Was the Original Song Performance?
After the electrifying ''I'm Just Ken'' performance at the 2024 Oscars, viewers eagerly anticipated live performances of this year's nominated Original Songs. However, the ceremony surprisingly didn't have one this year.
Surprise - Flow Wins Best Animated Feature
In the Best Animated Feature category, Flow pulled off a shocking win, beating top contenders The Wild Robot and Inside Out 2.
Surprise – I'm Still Here
The Brazilian film I'm Still Here won Best International Feature, unexpectedly defeating France's Emilia Pérez, one of the strongest contenders of the night.
Surprise - Anora
Anora emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home five major awards, including the prestigious Best Picture
Demi Moore Snubbed!
In a surprising turn, Anora actress Mikey Madison won the Best Actress award over Demi Moore, who was widely considered one of the night's strongest contenders.