Prison break movies have always been a gripping watch

Advertisment

The thrill of watching a person or group meticulously plan and execute a daring escape from a high-security prison makes this sub-genre in cinema truly captivating

Over the years, several movies have explored the concept of prison breaks, and audiences continue to find them just as exciting, eagerly following the twists and turns of escape plans unfolding against all odds.

Best prison break movies of all time:

Advertisment

Here's a list of some of the best prison break movies of all time that you can't miss!

The Shawshank Redemption

This film will keep you on edge from the first to the last frame. Termed as one of the best prison break dramas, the movie is based on Stephen King’s book of the same name.

Advertisment

Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, this cinematic masterpiece tells the story of a banker, Andy Dufresne, who is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for a crime he claims never did.

This critically acclaimed film is not just about escaping prison- it’s a powerful story of struggle, justice, and hope.





Escape to Victory

Directed by John Huston, this adventurous movie stars Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, and Pelé.

Set during World War II, the film follows a group of Allied prisoners who agree to play a soccer match. However, apart from playing the game, there lies a secret plan - the prisoners intend to use the match as a distraction to execute their daring escape.

Escape From Alcatraz

A cult classic, Escape from Alcatraz is based on J. Campbell Bruce’s 1963 non-fiction book, which details the infamous 1962 escape from the high-security Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

Starring Clint Eastwood as the mastermind behind the real-life prison break, this film delivers a tense and realistic depiction of one of history’s most legendary escapes.

The Great Escape

An all-time classic starring Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Richard Attenborough, The Great Escape is based on the true story of a mass escape by British Commonwealth prisoners from a German POW camp during World War II.

Filled with suspense, action, and unforgettable performances, this film remains one of the most revered escape movies ever made.

Escape Plan

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-packed thriller revolves around two inmates who plan and execute a well-staged escape from one of the world's most secret and secure prisons.

With intense action, clever strategies, and thrilling sequences, Escape Plan is one of the best modern prison break movies.

The Escapist

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, this thriller revolves around Frank Perry, a convict serving a life sentence with no hope of release. However, his plans change when he receives a letter revealing that his daughter is struggling with drug addiction and is in critical condition after an overdose.

Determined to reunite with her, Perry plans an escape with the help of his fellow inmates. The film stars Brian Cox, Damian Lewis, Joseph Fiennes, and Seu Jorge.