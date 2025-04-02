7 Best Movies of Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is one of Hollywood's most iconic and versatile actors, with a career spanning decades.
Freeman plays Ellis "Red" Redding, a wise and seasoned inmate who befriends Tim Robbins' character, Andy Dufresne. This film is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies ever.
Freeman stars as Eddie "Scrap-Iron" Dupris, a former boxer and gym caretaker. His performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Freeman portrays Hoke Colburn, a patient and kind chauffeur to Jessica Tandy's character. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Freeman's performance was critically acclaimed.
Freeman plays Detective William Somerset, a seasoned and weary cop who teams up with Brad Pitt's character to hunt down a serial killer. This dark thriller is a classic in the genre.
Freeman stars as Ned Logan, a retired gunslinger who joins Clint Eastwood's character for one last job. This Western won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Freeman portrays Nelson Mandela, the South African president who used the Rugby World Cup to unite the country. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
Freeman plays Lucius Fox, the brilliant and resourceful CEO of Wayne Enterprises who aids Christian Bale's Batman. His role is pivotal in the trilogy, especially in The Dark Knight (2008).
