Mammootty's Bazooka, Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Basil Joseph's MaranaMass will clash for the top spot at the Kerala box office this April 10. The three movies are vastly different: Bazooka is an action thriller, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports comedy, and MaranaMass is a dark comedy.
Also Read: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to return in Avengers: Doomsday
Bazooka – an intense action thriller
The film follows Vinod Menon (Mammootty), a businessman who joins forces with IPS officer Benjamin Joshua (Gautham Vasudev Menon) to track down a serial killer. Gautham Vasudev Menon had previously directed Mammootty in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.
#Bazooka Releasing Worldwide On April 10 pic.twitter.com/Vu1I2fi3A3— Mammootty (@mammukka) March 17, 2025
The film boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Sharaf U Dheen, Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, and Shine Tom Chacko.
Also Read: L2 Empuraan: The Mohanlal starrer faces new controversy over Mullaperiyar dam issue
Alappuzha Gymkhana – a Fun sports comedy
The film follows a group of friends who fake their way into a local college using a boxing quota but are soon caught by their coach and forced to take up the sport.
Gloves on, game on! #Alappuzhagymkhana trailer OUT NOW- Step into the ring— AP International (@APIfilms) March 26, 2025
'Alappuzha Gymkhana' – A sports comedy directed by Khalid Rahman. Presented by Plan B Motion Pictures in association with Reelistic Studios and Produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat &… pic.twitter.com/lJxwbkKWO9
The film stars Premalu fame Naslen alongside Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and Franco Francis.
Also Read: Ice Cube working on script for new 'Friday' movie
MaranaMass – a twisted dark comedy
Basil Joseph stars as a local celebrity and troublemaker who finds himself on the trail of a dangerous serial killer.The supporting cast includes Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Siju Sunny, Rajesh Madhavan, Puliyannam Paulose, and Anishma Anilkumar.
Presenting the official trailer of #MaranaMass! https://t.co/SSJvZT9iQc pic.twitter.com/12LIg1Sbei— Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) April 1, 2025
All three movies will be hitting the big screen this April 10.
Also Read: Rishan Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 getting delayed? Here's what makers have said