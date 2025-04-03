Mammootty's Bazooka, Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Basil Joseph's MaranaMass will clash for the top spot at the Kerala box office this April 10. The three movies are vastly different: Bazooka is an action thriller, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports comedy, and MaranaMass is a dark comedy.

Bazooka – an intense action thriller

The film follows Vinod Menon (Mammootty), a businessman who joins forces with IPS officer Benjamin Joshua (Gautham Vasudev Menon) to track down a serial killer. Gautham Vasudev Menon had previously directed Mammootty in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.

The film boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Sharaf U Dheen, Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Alappuzha Gymkhana – a Fun sports comedy

The film follows a group of friends who fake their way into a local college using a boxing quota but are soon caught by their coach and forced to take up the sport.

The film stars Premalu fame Naslen alongside Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and Franco Francis.

MaranaMass – a twisted dark comedy

Basil Joseph stars as a local celebrity and troublemaker who finds himself on the trail of a dangerous serial killer.The supporting cast includes Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Siju Sunny, Rajesh Madhavan, Puliyannam Paulose, and Anishma Anilkumar.

All three movies will be hitting the big screen this April 10.

