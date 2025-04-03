The 1995 buddy comedy Friday is a cult classic, beloved by fans for its humour, iconic characters, and memorable quotes. Written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh and directed by F. Gary Gray, the film followed the misadventures of Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and his best friend Smokey (Chris Tucker) as they dealt with their neighbourhood bully, Deebo (Tiny "Zeus" Lister Jr.).

A long-awaited fourth entry

The film's success led to two sequels, Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002). Now, after more than two decades, a fourth instalment is finally moving forward. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, New Line’s President and COO, Richard Brener, confirmed that negotiations were underway for Last Friday, with Ice Cube and DJ Pooh working on the script.

Delays and setbacks

Ice Cube has been trying to get Last Friday made for years. The project was officially announced in 2017 but faced multiple delays due to studio disputes and other issues. Despite the setbacks, Cube has remained committed to bringing the final chapter of the Friday saga to life.

Chris Tucker’s return?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the sequel has been whether Chris Tucker would reprise his role as Smokey. While Tucker was absent from the sequels, Ice Cube recently confirmed in an interview that Tucker is set to return for Last Friday, though an official announcement hasn't been made.

Last Friday is expected to hit theatres in 2026. Fans will be eager to see if the original cast reunites for one final adventure.

