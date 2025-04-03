Jean Claude Van Damme has been accused of having sex with five Romanian women he knew were trafficked. Several criminal charges have reportedly been filed against him in Romania.

Jean-Claude Van Damme faces legal charges in Romania

According to a report in Antena 3, a criminal complaint was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) against the actor. The report alleged that the star knowingly engaged in sexual relations with the women who were reportedly trafficked by a criminal group led by Morel Bolea.

The women were reportedly presented to the 64-year-old star Jean Claude as a ‘gift,’ and the alleged acts took place in Cannes at an event organized by Jean.



Attorney Adrian Cuculis, who is representing one of the alleged victims, told the outlet that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited”.

“At one point in Cannes, at an event organised by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and pimping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women — photo models in Romania — for him to have sexual relations (with),” Adrian told the outlet.

Other similar cases

Van Damme isn't the only public figure who has been accused of crimes related to sex trafficking in Romania. Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were only recently allowed to leave the country after they were arrested on sex trafficking charges back in 2022.