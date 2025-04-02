At this year’s CinemaCon, Lionsgate confirmed that before John Wick 5 hits theatres, fans will get to see the legendary assassin in an animated prequel film, with Keanu Reeves returning to voice the role.

Advertisment

Also Read: House of the Dragon season 3 begins production

What is the prequel about?

The prequel is set before the events of the first John Wick movie and follows the assassin on the mission that cemented his status as the world’s greatest hitman. Tasked by the High Table, Wick must eliminate all his rivals in one night to leave his past behind.

Advertisment

The animated movie will be R-rated, with Shannon Tindle (Lost Ollie, Kubo and the Two Strings) directing.

Also Read: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid new anime movie: Trailer, cast, ending song and release date!

Chad Stahelski on anime influence

Advertisment

Speaking at CinemaCon, director Chad Stahelski expressed his enthusiasm for the project "I’ve always been fascinated with anime. It has always been a huge influence on me, especially with the John Wick series. To have the opportunity to develop a John Wick anime seems to be the perfect progression for the John Wick world."

He added, "I feel John Wick is the perfect property for this medium—anime holds the potential to expand our world, our characters, and our action in ways unimaginable before.”

Also Read: Val Kilmer's brutal and insightful takes on his iconic roles

The next entry in the franchise

Meanwhile, the next live-action entry in the franchise, Ballerina, stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, an assassin trained by the Ruska Roma, seeking revenge for her father’s murder. Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, the film will feature a cameo from Keanu Reeves.

Ballerina is set to hit the big screen on 6 June 2025.

Also Read: L2 Empuraan: The Mohanlal starrer faces new controversy over Mullaperiyar dam issue