Great news for House of the Dragon fans as production has commenced on the HBO Original drama series. Season 3 of House of the Dragon will have eight episodes and production is taking place in the United Kingdom.

House of the Dragon episode, cast and other details

House of the Dragon season 3 promises more power struggles, epic battles, and fire-breathing drama as the Targaryen civil war rages on.

The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The show will stream in India on JioHotstar.

The cast of season 3 House of the Dragon includes, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

House of the Dragon season 3 new cast includes Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly. Previously announced new season three cast includes James Norton as Ormund Hightower.