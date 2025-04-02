Gilead to soon return as Hulu orders sequel to hit show The Handmaid’s Tale.

The new show will be called The Testaments. Hulu also announced that it has roped in series regulars Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander and Mabel Li for pivotal roles.

Cast of The Testaments

Amy Seimetz plays Paula, the hard-shelled homemaker and fearsome stepmother to Agnes (Chase Infiniti). Before she was renamed, Agnes was known as Hannah in The Handmaid’s Tale. In the original show, her character was played by actress Jordana Blake.

Alexander plays Garth, a young Commander who becomes involved in the personal lives of the girls he’s sworn to protect. Meanwhile, Li will play Aunt Vidala, the stern heir-apparent to Gilead’s women department.

Elisabeth Moss of Handmaid's Tale reveals she's pregnant

Others to join the ensemble cast include Zarrin Darnell-Martin (Aunt Gabbana), Eva Foote (Aunt Estee), Isolde Ardies (Hulda), Shechinah Mpumlwana (Jehosheba), Birva Pandya (Miriam) and Kira Guloien (Rosa).

The Testaments will also feature Mattea Conforti, Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Ann Dowd and Rowan Blanchard.

What we know about The Testaments

The Testaments is based on the 2019 novel by Margaret Atwood, set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. The show follows a new generation of young women in the dystopian Gilead.

The Testaments will begin production in Toronto on April 7.

The synopsis of The Testaments reads: “For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.”

The Testaments is created by Bruce Miller, who also serves as showrunner.

Meanwhile, makers will wrap The Handmaid’s Tale with its sixth and final season. It will premiere on April 8 on Hulu.