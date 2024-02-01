Elisabeth Moss of Handmaid's Tale reveals she's pregnant

Elisabeth Moss is going to be a mother soon as The Handmaid’s Tale actress confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! She looked visibly pregnant as she walked out from the side of the stage and took a seat next to the host.

As soon as she sat down, Jimmy addressed the elephant in the room and asked, “Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” She didn’t even take a moment and replied, “A little bit of both.”

Elisabeth didn’t talk much about her pregnancy aside from the fact that the whole pregnancy is going well for her and that she’s been “really lucky”. She did not name the baby’s father but did ask Kimmel for advice.

On a piece of advice he had to give to the actress, the father of four reiterated what Bill Murray had told him once, “He said, ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang up,'” referring to the delivery room’s lack of soft lighting. He added that Murray also suggested battery-powered candles. “Because the lighting is terrible in the room. It’s Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that’s going to happen and you don’t want that.”

Elisabeth Moss was a part of the chat show to promote her starring role in another Hulu series titled The Veil. It will premiere in April this year.